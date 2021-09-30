Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 44,087 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.