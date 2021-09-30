Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

