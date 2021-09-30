Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 7,893 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,893 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $288.83 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

