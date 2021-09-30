Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.41 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $61,640,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $293.17 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.82 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.