Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.60 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

