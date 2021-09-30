Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.80 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

PCAR stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

