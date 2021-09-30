Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.34 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

DLTR stock opened at $100.51 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.