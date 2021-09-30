Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.45 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $192.84 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

