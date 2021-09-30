Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.66 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $474,657,000 after buying an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 33,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.89 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.