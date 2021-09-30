Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.33 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

