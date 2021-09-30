Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $474,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 33,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

