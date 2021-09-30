Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

