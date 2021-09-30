Keybank National Association OH Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $131.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

