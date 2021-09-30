Keybank National Association OH Has $14.64 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 196.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $121.46.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.