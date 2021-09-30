Keybank National Association OH Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Prologis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 232,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 167,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

