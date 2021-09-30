Keybank National Association OH Has $9.83 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 258,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,016 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL opened at $259.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.