Keybank National Association OH Sells 404 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $233.33 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

