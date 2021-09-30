KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after buying an additional 311,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

