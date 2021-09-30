KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.07 million and $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

KickToken [new] Profile

KickToken [new] (KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.