Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 68,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTRA shares. Aegis cut their price objective on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

