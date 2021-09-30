Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.36 ($107.49).

Kion Group stock opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €87.85 and a 200-day moving average of €86.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

