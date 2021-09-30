Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded to Hold at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 144,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,372. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.