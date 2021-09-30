Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Lowered to “Hold” at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.00.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.79. 514,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.46. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,535,760. Insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 over the last quarter.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.