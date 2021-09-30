Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$49.83 and last traded at C$50.74. 398,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 951,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.46.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

