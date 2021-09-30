Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRG. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

