KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

