KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $177,133.06 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 36,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $177,133.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

