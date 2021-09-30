Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 623 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

