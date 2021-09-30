Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

