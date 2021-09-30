Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 8,300 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Argus raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TECH stock opened at $490.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $245.40 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.83 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.