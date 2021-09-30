Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after acquiring an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.