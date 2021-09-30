Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 498,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.26 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,515 shares of company stock worth $25,324,346 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

