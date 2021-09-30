Korea Investment CORP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Baozun worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

