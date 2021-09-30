Korea Investment CORP Has $3.31 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

