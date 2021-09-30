Korea Investment CORP Trims Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in News were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,798,000 after purchasing an additional 159,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 771.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in News by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 309,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.