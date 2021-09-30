Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $46.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KRA opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

