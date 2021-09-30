Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $46.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of KRA opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Kraton
Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.
Featured Article: Hold Rating
