Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

