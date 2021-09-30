Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Landec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LNDC stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNDC. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

