Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Landec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
LNDC stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $12.88.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Landec
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.