Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $24.86

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $24.00. Lands’ End shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 2,619 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.