Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 83.1% in September

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 116,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lefteris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. 1,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

