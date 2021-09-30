Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,528,123 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,711,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528,123 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.41% of Uber Technologies worth $386,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

