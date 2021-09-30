Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,680,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 308,618 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $377,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

BMO opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.