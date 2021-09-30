Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,596,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.87% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $318,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.