Legal & General Group Plc Has $296.69 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 378,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.73% of DuPont de Nemours worth $296,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.15 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

