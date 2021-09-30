Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,720 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $394,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $332.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.26. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.