Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.