LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,574,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.52% of LGI Homes worth $578,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

