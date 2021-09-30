LHT Price Tops $0.0028 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. LHT has a market cap of $140,631.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005169 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009445 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.