Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $90,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $173.25 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.