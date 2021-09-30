LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.36. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 295,951 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
